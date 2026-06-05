'Can’t work against conscience’: Ramalinga Reddy resigns from D K Shivakumar Cabinet over Bengaluru portfolio snub

<p>Bengaluru: Senior legislator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramalinga-reddy">Ramalinga Reddy</a> on Friday announced his resignation from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> Cabinet, a day after portfolios were allocated to 13 ministers. </p><p>Reddy was given Water Resources, while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a> got <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> development — a portfolio Reddy had sought.</p><p>Miffed at being denied the portfolio, Reddy said he could not work against his "conscience".</p><p>Addressing a press meet Friday morning, the eight-time Bengaluru MLA said he had been promised the portfolio twice. Both Siddaramaiah (in 2023) and Shivakumar (in 2023 and 2026) had voluntarily offered it, but it was changed in the official list on both occasions. </p><p>"I am sending my resignation letter to Tushar Girinath (CMO). I am holding meet only to make the reason for my resignation clear to the people. I have never asked anyone for any portfolio," he said.</p><p>Chief Minister Shivakumar faces his first crisis in office with Reddy’s exit, on a day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Bengaluru for AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Rajya Sabha nomination filing.</p><p>Shivakumar downplayed the episode and said, "He (Reddy) is a great friend. We will sort out the problem."</p>.Delhi visit, yes. National role? No, he says. Karnataka MLA? Certainly: What's next for Siddaramaiah.<p>Before the press meet, KPCC chief B K Hariprasad's envoy tried to convince Reddy to speak to the party chief and call off the press meet. But, the senior leader remained adamant.</p><p>Recalling the developments, Reddy said, "In 2023, Byrathi Suresh, on behalf of Siddaramaiah, met me at Cunningham Road and told me CM would give me the Bengaluru Development portfolio. But in the final list, I had been given transport." </p><p>"The DK brothers, who came home, promised to give me the portfolio when DK Shivakumar becomes the CM. This time again, Shivakumar had promised, but I was allotted the Water Resources. This has saddened me. I will resign but will remain a Congress MLA," said Reddy.</p><p>Asserting his seniority, Reddy said he had joined NSUI in 1983, fought nine Assembly polls in Bengaluru and won eight consecutive terms. </p><p>"I served as a minister in the cabinets of Moily, S M Krishna, Dharam Singh, Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah. I have served as Bengaluru Development minister for a year under Krishna. But I have never asked for a ticket, berth or a portfolio," claimed Reddy.</p><p>Shivakumar said that Reddy was a 'friend' and senior leader. "He spoke to me. He is not from the rural area but has been given a rural portfolio- irrigation. He feels he should work in the urban welfare. I will speak to him again and sort it out," said Shivakumar. </p><p>On Reddy's supporters threatening to resign, the CM quipped, "Discipline is more important in a party."</p>