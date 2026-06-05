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Homeindiakarnataka

'Can’t work against conscience’: Ramalinga Reddy resigns from D K Shivakumar Cabinet over Bengaluru portfolio snub

Shivakumar downplayed the situation and said, 'He (Reddy) is a great friend. We will sort out the problem.'
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 05:51 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 05:51 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarRamalinga Reddy

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