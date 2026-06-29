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Homeindiakarnataka

Canter cleaner run over by speeding car on highway near Devanahalli, dies

At 9 pm, as 38-year-old Badrilal Dariya stood by the highway edge waiting to cross, a car coming from the Bengaluru side struck him near Lalagondanahalli Gate.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 22:37 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 22:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDevanahalli

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