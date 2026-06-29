Canter cleaner run over by speeding car on highway near Devanahalli, dies

<p>Bengaluru: A Canter cleaner from Rajasthan was killed after a speeding car rammed into him on National Highway 44 near Devanahalli on Saturday night.</p>.<p>At 9 pm, as 38-year-old Badrilal Dariya stood by the highway edge waiting to cross, a car coming from the Bengaluru side struck him near Lalagondanahalli Gate.</p>.<p>Badrilal, who had stepped out to get tea, died of his injuries.</p>.<p>Badrilal worked as a cleaner alongside lorry driver Shareeb Mohammed, also from Rajasthan. The two had driven to Bengaluru to deliver garlic at the Yeshwantpur Market. After unloading the bags, they drove to Kolar to load mangoes for the return journey.</p>.<p>On the way back, they parked the Canter near Lalagondanahalli Gate, close to Devanahalli Rani Cross, for a break. At 8.45 pm, Badrilal stepped out to buy tea when the accident happened.</p>.<p>Hearing the commotion, Mohammed rushed to the spot and found Badrilal severely injured. He was immediately taken to a hospital but did not respond to treatment and was pronounced dead.</p>.<p>The Devanahalli traffic police visited the scene, conducted a preliminary inspection and registered a case. They confirmed that the Innova Crysta involved in the accident has been seized and driver Mithilesh M has been taken into custody.</p>