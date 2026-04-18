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Cap CS courses at 5 per institution: Expert panel

The committee, headed by former IIIT-B director S Sadagopan, has submitted its report to the state government.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 20:49 IST
EducationKarnataka News

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