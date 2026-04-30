<p>Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar on Thursday said that seats in Computer Science (CS) and allied subjects that were already enhanced before a Government Order (GO) is issued will not be disturbed.</p>.<p>Sharing details on the recommendations of the expert committee on 'Reforms in Technical Education', headed by former director of IIIT-B S Sadagopan, which recommended a maximum intake of 900 for all CS and allied subjects, Dr Sudhakar said, "The recommendations of the committee will be applicable to those seeking enhancement in seats after the GO is issued." The seats already enhanced will not be disturbed, he added.</p>.<p>However, the government is instructing private engineering colleges and universities to get the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) certificate within two years from the date the GO is issued. "This is to maintain quality and standards in technical education. Even if they have got seats before the GO, they must get an NBA certificate within two years," the minister said.</p>.Bengaluru hospital wall collapse: CM Siddaramaiah orders suspension of health department engineer.<p>The Committee has also recommended a 17% gradual cut in seats given for CS and related subjects annually and also restricted 900 intake for all five CS and related combinations put together. "Regarding cutting the seats in CS and related streams by 17%, we will have to work out the modalities as this will have legal implications," he said.</p>.<p>Dr Sudhakar said that the committee has taken a cue from the reforms introduced by the Telangana government on CS and other related courses seats but, it had worked extensively considering the technical education scenario in the state.</p>.<p>The committee has also recommended establishing the Karnataka Engineering Education Reform Authority (KEERA). "We will bring in structural reforms in engineering education based on the recommendations of the Committee. For the establishment of KEERA, we need to bring an act which we will discuss and decide soon," Dr Sudhakar said.</p>.<p><strong>Amendments</strong></p>.<p>He also warned of bringing in amendments to act the universities who exit the state ambit, claiming they have graded autonomy.</p>.<p>Recently, a few private universities tried to increase the seats on their own, claiming that they had been granted autonomy from the UGC and argued that there was no need to get approval from the state. Dr Sudhakar said, "We will not let private universities escape citing graded autonomy; it is not possible. The same has been communicated officially to one of the prime universities."</p>.<p>He added that those seeking NOC for Deemed to be University status won't be denied if they have proper infrastructure and fulfill all criteria.</p>