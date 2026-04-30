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Cap on Computer Science seats only after govt order is issued: Sudhakar

The seats already enhanced will not be disturbed, Sudhakar added.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 20:27 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 20:27 IST
Karnataka Newscomputer science

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