Captured Mysuru tiger's fate in limbo as it breaks canines while shifting

A team of veterinary doctors will decide the fate of an eight-year-old tiger that was captured in Metikuppe range of Nagarahole Tiger reserve in Mysuru, a fortnight ago after it allegedly killed a seven-year-old boy.

The forest department officials were to release the tiger back into the wild if it was found not guilty of killing the boy in HD Kote taluk on September 4. The tiger was captured on September 19.

However, now concerns are being raised about its future as it has lost one of its four canines, while the second one was chipped off while shifting the male tiger from Nagarahole to Shivamogga 's Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari Zoo on September 21.

Multiple sources in the forest department confirmed to DH that the tiger had sustained injuries after the capture and while transported.

"When we captured the tiger on September 19, there were no injuries to the tiger except for a small scratch at its groin region. Its claws and teeth were intact, " said a senior forest officer at Metikuppe range requesting anonymity.