Car explodes on highway in Tumakuru killing one, police suspect use of explosive

<p>In a shocking incident on the national highway in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tumakuru">Karnataka's </a>Tumakuru, a man was charred to death after the car he was travelling in exploded on Saturday. </p><p>The police suspect that the deceased, identified as Nagendra (30), could have used a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb">bomb</a> or molotov cocktail to set the car on fire near Kallambella in Sira Taluk.</p><p>The man allegedly hit a woman with a knife on her head inside the car, but she managed to get out of the vehicle before the suspected bomb was triggered. </p>.Karnataka: Engineering student ends life in Tumakuru hostel.<p>The car driver, too, jumped out of the car to rescue to woman just before the explosion happened.</p><p>According to the police, Nagendra had booked the car from Siddapura near Jayanagar in Bengaluru and had allegedly forced the woman into the vehicle. </p><p>Addressing the media in Tumakuru, district Superintendent of Police, Ashok K V said the police received information that a vehicle parked on the side of the highway had caught fire after which a team immediately reached the spot. </p><p>They found that the driver and a woman, identified as Ramya were outside the car that was engulfed in flames. </p><p>After initial enquiry, police learnt that there had been an explosion and that a body was inside the vehicle.</p><p>“The driver and the woman informed us that the person inside had used an explosive, which resulted in the blast,” Ashok said.</p><p>“The preliminary information available to us is that a man named Nagendra had allegedly abducted a woman named Ramya by force from within the limits of the Siddapura Police Station in the Jayanagar area of Bengaluru. Based on that information, we have identified the individuals involved,” he added.</p><p>He added that during the course of the investigation it will be ascertained how the explosion took place, and what caused it. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>