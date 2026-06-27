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Homeindiakarnataka

Car explodes on highway in Tumakuru killing one, police suspect use of explosive

The man allegedly hit a woman with a knife on her head inside the car, but she managed to get out of the vehicle before the suspected bomb was triggered.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:51 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 11:51 IST
Karnataka NewsTumakuruExplosionBombHighway

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