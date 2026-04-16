Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Car ploughs into Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Karnataka; 1 dead, 7 injured

The car driver, Sudhakar, was caught and thrashed by local residents.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 21:55 IST
KarnatakaAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us