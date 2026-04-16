Car ploughs into Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Karnataka; 1 dead, 7 injured

<p>Chikkamagaluru: A seven year-old girl was killed and seven injured after a car ploughed into an Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Bilekallu village on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>Seven others, including a girl, were injured in the incident. The deceased girl was identified as Saanvi (7), daughter of Harish and Chandrakala from Indavara village. The injured are Nishchith, Trupthi, Thimmaraju, Usha, Chethan, Srushti, and Nagaraj. One of the injured, a girl, is said to be in critical condition. All the injured had been shifted to district hospital in Hassan.</p>.<p>A procession was organised as part of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Bilekallu village. Around 11:30 pm floral tributes were being offered to the portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar. At that time, a speeding car suddenly veered off and ploughed into a group standing near a roadside drain.</p>.<p>Saanvi, who got trapped under the car, died on the spot. The injured were initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to Hassan for further treatment. The car driver, Sudhakar, was caught and thrashed by local residents. Sudhakar was admitted to the district hospital. A case has been registered at the rural police station.</p>