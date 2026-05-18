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Cargo Matters launches EV bus manufacturing facility in Belagavi

The 19-acre facility at Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) Auto Nagar in Belagavi, will manufacture electric buses designed for intercity travel.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 15:44 IST
Business NewsKarnatakaEV

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