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Homeindiakarnataka

Threat calls forced me to carry pistol, says Upa Lokayukta Veerappa

“Out of 140 corrupt countries, India is in the 91st place. Lokayukta will not tolerate if power is used as licence for corruption,” he warned.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 18:15 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 18:15 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaUpa lokayukta

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