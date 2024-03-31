Case against Hebbalkar for model code violation

Bengaluru: A special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs has ordered registering a criminal case and issuing summons against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and another person for violation of the model code of conduct.
Special court judge Preeth J has posted the matter to April 30, 2024.
The complaint was filed by the flying squad chief under CrPC section 200 against Hebbalkar and Umesha Mallappa Rachannavara, the owner of a hall in Kuvempu Nagar at Hindalga in Belagavi. The complaint stated that on March 20, 2024, the minister held a meeting with anganwadi workers who were receiving honorarium from the state government.
The complainant said the meeting was held without the permission of the Assistant Election Officer.
