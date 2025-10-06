Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Case against hostel warden linked to student death in Karnataka's Siddapur

The case has been handed over to Karwar Deputy Superintendent of Police for investigation.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 20:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 20:17 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeSiddapur

Follow us on :

Follow Us