Case against hostel warden linked to student death in Karnataka's Siddapur

<p>Siddapur: A case has been registered at Siddapur Police Station against in-charge hostel warden Abuth Laha, in connection with the death of student Gokul Gouda at Indira Gandhi Residential School in Kanasur of Siddapur taluk.</p>.<p>Police sources said the case was filed based on a complaint lodged by the deceased student’s mother. </p><p>The case has been handed over to Karwar Deputy Superintendent of Police for investigation.</p>.<p>Following the incident, the in-charge principal of the residential school Javed and hostel warden Abuth Laha have been suspended by the executive director of the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society. The investigation is underway.</p>