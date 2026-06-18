Case against man for abusing police, obstructing duty in Karnataka's Haliyal

<p>Haliyal: Haliyal police have registered a case against Manjunath alias Machcha Manjya, for allegedly creating a public nuisance on a road in front of Maurya Bar and Restaurant in the town and abusing police personnel who intervened.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, the incident occurred between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm on June 14. Police said Manjunath was causing inconvenience to the public at the location.</p>.<p>When the station officer and other department personnel approached him to stop the disturbance, he allegedly abused them, obstructed police personnel from discharging their official duties and issued threats to their lives, the complaint stated. </p><p>Further investigation is on.</p>