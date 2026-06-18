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Homeindiakarnataka

Case against man for abusing police, obstructing duty in Karnataka's Haliyal

Police said Manjunath was causing inconvenience to the public at the location.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 01:44 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 01:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPolice

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