Case against 5 men for playing Holi by wearing burqa in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

<p>Kalaburagi: Five young men have been booked on the charges of hurting communal sentiments by wearing burqa and playing with colours during the Holi festival at Nimbarga in Aland taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Wednesday.</p>.<p>A case has been registered by the Nimbarga police station. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, evoking criticism from the members of the public.</p>.<p>The video shows a burqa-clad youth dancing in various poses, pretending to be pregnant and misbehaving with a person wearing a hijab and taking pictures.</p>.<p>Sameer Avati, a resident of MSK Mill area of Kalaburagi city, had lodged a complaint against all five youths.</p>