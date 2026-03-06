Menu
Case against 5 men for playing Holi by wearing burqa in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Sameer Avati, a resident of MSK Mill area of ​​Kalaburagi city, had lodged a complaint against all five youths.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 01:34 IST
Published 06 March 2026, 01:34 IST
