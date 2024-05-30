Case of unrequited love: Man held for murdering brother’s wife, her mother & son in Koppal

SP Yashodha Vantagodi told reporters, “Vasanta Kumari was living with her mother at Hosalingapur for the past 4 years after some disputes with her husband. One year ago, she had married her colleague Arif. The suspect Asif is Arif’s brother. Asif had an unrequited love for Vasanta Kumari. Unable to bear the separation, Asif murdered Vasanta Kumari, her mother and her son. The accused has confessed to the crime,” the SP said.