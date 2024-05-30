Case of unrequited love: Man held for murdering brother’s wife, her mother & son in Koppal

Koppal: A day after three members of a family were found dead at their house at Hosalingapur in the district, the Koppal police claimed to have cracked the case.
Police said Asif, a resident of JP Nagar in Hosapete, allegedly strangled to death Vasanta Kumari (32), the wife of his brother Arif and his colleague at a private company at Hosapete, her mother Rajeshwari (50) and son Dharmateja (5).
SP Yashodha Vantagodi told reporters, “Vasanta Kumari was living with her mother at Hosalingapur for the past 4 years after some disputes with her husband. One year ago, she had married her colleague Arif. The suspect Asif is Arif’s brother. Asif had an unrequited love for Vasanta Kumari. Unable to bear the separation, Asif murdered Vasanta Kumari, her mother and her son. The accused has confessed to the crime,” the SP said.
Published 29 May 2024, 22:01 IST