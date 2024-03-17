Cash, goods worth Rs 537 cr seized ahead of polls

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena on Saturday said poll personnel have seized cash and other goods worth Rs 537 crore since August last year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.
The seizures include Rs 151 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 42 crore, drugs worth Rs 126 crore, gold worth Rs 71 crore and other items valued at Rs 144 crore.
Between August 1, 2023 and March 14, 2024, a total of 4,710 FIRs have been registered, Meena said.
“We are trying to curb these activities. We have information on drugs, liquor and money networks,” Meena said, adding that the Election Commission will keep an eye on digital transactions. Banks have been asked to provide information on any suspicious digital transactions at the district level, he added.
To increase voter turnout, the EC is focusing on 5,000 polling booths in Kalyana Karnataka and BBMP areas that saw low participation. Poll authorities are especially targeting booths where the turnout was less than 30% in the previous election.
Ahead of polling, officials will reach out to 5.7 lakh voters aged above 85 years and 6.12 lakh persons with disabilities who are eligible to vote from home.
Authorities have planned 1,808 model polling stations, including 1,120 facilities managed entirely by women.
