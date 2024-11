Cash-strapped KNNL spent Rs 300 crore on mutts, halls between 2020 and 2023

The Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd, set up for irrigation works, has spent hundreds of crores of rupees for building community halls, mutts and a handful of shaadi mahals between 2020 and 2023, diverting funds based on requests from MLAs and MP of Shivamogga district.