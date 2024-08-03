Caste barrier: Lovers end lives

A youth and his lover allegedly ended their lives by consuming poison in Siruguppa town on Thursday as their parents opposed the inter-caste marriage. The deceased are Raju (24) and Pavitra (19). Both of them fell in love when they were working together in an oil mill.
The girl belongs to Scheduled Caste Chalavadi community, while the boy was a Gangamatasta. The dead bodies were found in a farmland on the outskirts of the town. A case has been registered at Siruguppa police station.
Published 02 August 2024, 23:03 IST