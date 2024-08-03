Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Caste barrier: Lovers end lives

The girl belongs to Scheduled Caste Chalavadi community, while the boy was a Gangamatasta.
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 23:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A youth and his lover allegedly ended their lives by consuming poison in Siruguppa town on Thursday as their parents opposed the inter-caste marriage. The deceased are Raju (24) and Pavitra (19). Both of them fell in love when they were working together in an oil mill. 

The girl belongs to Scheduled Caste Chalavadi community, while the boy was a Gangamatasta. The dead bodies were found in a farmland on the outskirts of the town. A case has been registered at Siruguppa police station.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 August 2024, 23:03 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT