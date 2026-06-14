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Homeindiakarnataka

Caste equation, regional balance shape Karnataka Cabinet expansion plan

Cabinet expansion will be one of the major challenges before Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as there are several aspirants for 20 slots in the Ministry.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsCastePremium

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