Caste, regional balance key in run-up to Karnataka Cabinet expansion

<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>’s first major challenge seems to be expanding his Cabinet, while maintaining caste and regional balance and ensuring the right blend of youth and experience.</p>.<p>On June 3, 12 Congress leaders joined the new ministry alongside Shivakumar and his deputy G Parameshwara.</p>.<p>Since the Cabinet can have a maximum of 34 ministers (15% of the strength of the 224-member legislative Assembly), 20 ministers are likely to be inducted in the next round.</p>.Karnataka: BJP to reset caste calculations as power shifts in Soudha .<p>The expansion is likely to be undertaken around June 20-25, after elections to 7 MLC posts on June 18. </p>.<p>According to sources, 50-60 contenders are vying for 20 spots. It’s learnt that the Congress high command is keen on inducting more youngsters into the Cabinet.</p>.<p>Since 12 of the 14 ministers in the first batch (including Shivakumar) were ministers in the previous Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet, this round is likely to include several fresh faces.</p>.<p>Though first-time MLAs are unlikely to get berths, several two or three-time MLAs are lobbying to become debutant ministers.</p>.<p>Of the 14 ministers on board, three are from Scheduled Caste community (Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge and Muniyappa), three Lingayats (M B Patil, Eshwar Khandre and Sharan Prakash Patil), two Vokkaligas (Shivakumar and Krishna Byre Gowda), one from Reddy community (Ramalinga Reddy), two Kurubas (Byrathi Suresh and Yathindra Siddaramaiah), two minorities (K J George and U T Khader) and one from the Scheduled Tribe community (Satish Jarkiholi). Of this, only Yathindra — former CM Siddaramaiah’s son — is a first-time minister.</p>.<p>It’s widely expected that another 3-4 leaders each from SC, Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities may be included, while 4-5 OBCs and 2-3 minorities might also make the final cut. </p>.<p>Even within castes/religious communities, fair regional representation is being sought. For instance, if two spots are available for a community, one each from southern and northern Karnataka will likely be chosen.</p>.<p>Though both the OBC leaders in the Cabinet currently are Kurubas, supporters have sought representation for Kuruba leaders from north Karnataka, too.</p>.Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar meets Amit Shah, seeks central govt's help to reinforce state's law & order machinery.<p>At present, there are only two ministers from the Kittur Karnataka region (Jarkiholi and M B Patil). The upcoming round of expansion is likely to include more ministers from the region. Leaders like <br>Laxmi Hebbalkar, Laxman Savadi, Saleem Ahmed, <br>R B Timmapur from the Kittur Karnataka region are said to be in contention.</p>.<p>Khader is currently the lone minister from the coastal region, where Congress has negligible electoral presence. </p>.<p><strong>Seniors miffed?</strong></p>.<p>While some senior ministers are disgruntled for not being included in the first list, others were reportedly upset with their portfolios. </p>.<p>Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy initially resigned after being denied the Bengaluru development ministry. He claimed he had been promised the Bengaluru Development portfolio twice. However, after discussions, Reddy reconciled himself to water resources.</p>.<p>Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda flew to Delhi to meet the high command after being reportedly upset over the decision that two key city departments —BDA and (BMRDA — would remain under Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa was also disgruntled, and is said to have sought deputy chief ministership. </p>.<p>Other leaders like H K Patil, Santosh Lad, Dr H C Mahadevappa, Dinesh Gundu Rao — ministers in the previous Cabinet — are reportedly unhappy on not being included in the Cabinet and are seeking opportunity again.</p>.<p>Chamarajpet strongman Zameer Ahmed Khan’s situation seems dicey after allegations of anti-party activities surfaced against him during the Davangere south bypolls.</p>.<p><strong>Speaker’s post</strong></p>.<p>With Khader’s induction as Health and Family Welfare Minister, the speaker’s position has fallen vacant. It’s being speculated that H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao and RV Deshpande are contenders for the Constitutional post.</p>.<p>Shivakumar is expected to push for his loyalists like Anekal MLA B Shivanna (SC), Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna (Vokkaliga) and so on. Other Vokkaliga leaders like T B Jayachandra, K M Shivalinge Gowda, M Krishnappa (Layout Krishnappa) and N Chaluvarayaswamy are also said to be contenders. </p>.<p>Though the exercise is complex and calls for careful political manoeuvering, Shivakumar will be compelled to do it soon, as a full-fledged Cabinet with properly defined portfolios is critical for effective administration.</p>