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Homeindiakarnataka

Caste, regional balance key in run-up to Karnataka Cabinet expansion

On June 3, 12 Congress leaders joined the new ministry alongside Shivakumar and his deputy G Parameshwara.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsCaste

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