CAT 2023: Karnataka lad scores 100 percentile

CAT is a gateway for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools in the country.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 21:37 IST

Bengaluru: As many as 14 candidates, including one from Karnataka, have secured 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 for which the results were announced late Thursday evening.

Interestingly, all those who scored 100 percentile were male candidates. A total of  11 candidates from the engineering stream and 3 from the non-engineering scored centum. 

A release stated that 29 candidates (28 males and 1 female), including four candidates from Karnataka, secured 99.99 percentile. A total of 29 candidates (All males), including one from Karnataka, managed to score 99.98 percentile.

The CAT-2023 was conducted at 375 test centers across 167 cities in India on  November 26 2023 with 2.88 lakh candidates taking the test among the 3.28 lakh registered.

(Published 21 December 2023, 21:37 IST)
