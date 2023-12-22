CAT 2023: Karnataka lad scores 100 percentile

Bengaluru: As many as 14 candidates, including one from Karnataka, have secured 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 for which the results were announced late Thursday evening.
CAT is a gateway for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools in the country.
Interestingly, all those who scored 100 percentile were male candidates. A total of 11 candidates from the engineering stream and 3 from the non-engineering scored centum.
A release stated that 29 candidates (28 males and 1 female), including four candidates from Karnataka, secured 99.99 percentile. A total of 29 candidates (All males), including one from Karnataka, managed to score 99.98 percentile.
The CAT-2023 was conducted at 375 test centers across 167 cities in India on November 26 2023 with 2.88 lakh candidates taking the test among the 3.28 lakh registered.