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Catholic Sangha stages protest demanding local bishops for Karnataka churches

The Akhila Karnataka Catholic Christian Kannada Sangha on Saturday demanded that the church hierarchy mandate Kannada proficiency for bishops appointed in the state.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:58 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 19:58 IST
BengaluruKarnatakachurchCatholic

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