Cautious Siddaramaiah govt may not restart Tipu Jayanti

Wary of stoking a controversy that could play into the hands of the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is unlikely to reinstate Tipu Jayanti as a state-sponsored event.
Sources told DH that the issue would be discussed on October 11 at a review meeting of the minority welfare department amid signs that the government is unlikely to resume celebrating the erstwhile Mysuru ruler's birth anniversary.
Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said no government department would take up the celebration. "The BJP government stopped it. No department will celebrate it this time. People will celebrate it themselves wherever they want," he told reporters.
The list issued by the Kannada & Culture department gives a peek into the government's thinking, as it mentions 33 Jayantis but Tipu Jayanti is not on the list.
Tipu is an odious character for the right-wing, which sees him as a “tyrant” who "plundered, killed and forced Hindus to convert".
In 2015, when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, the Congress government instituted 'Hazrat Tipu Sultan Jayanti' as an annual government function in November. Every time it was held, it stoked protests from the BJP and affiliated groups.
In July 2019, when the BJP came to power, Tipu Jayanti was scrapped.
One minister in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet told DH the plan is simple — the government doesn't want to risk controversies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
"We had introduced several Jayantis back then, including Hemareddy Mallamma Jayanti. Ultimately, what caught undue political attention was Tipu Jayanti as the BJP turned it into a political controversy. Also, such celebrations do not cut much ice with voters," the minister said.
A senior Congress leader also echoed the concern over the BJP exploiting the matter.
"If the government wants to continue celebrations, it must be done in the interest of educating people about Tipu's contributions and not out of any political interest," he added.
Moreover, there is no unanimity within the Muslim community about its significance. Some feel that the concept of a 'Jayanti' is not relevant as the community recognises only the birth of Prophet Mohammed, the senior leader added.
The controversial decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti as a government programme is said to have contributed to the Congress' defeat in the 2018 Assembly polls.