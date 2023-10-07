Cautious Siddaramaiah govt may not restart Tipu Jayanti

Wary of stoking a controversy that could play into the hands of the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is unlikely to reinstate Tipu Jayanti as a state-sponsored event. Sources told DH that the issue would be discussed on October 11 at a review meeting of the minority welfare department amid signs that the government is unlikely to resume celebrating the erstwhile Mysuru ruler's birth anniversary.