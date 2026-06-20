Cauvery basin green cover: NGT warns Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala for ignoring orders

<p>Bengaluru: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has warned Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala that it will pass a suo motu order if they do not file their response to a case about the Cauvery basin losing 12,850 sqkm of green cover in 50 years.</p>.<p>The NGT registered the case following a media report that between 1965 and 2016, the natural vegetation on 12,850 sqkm of land in the Cauvery basin has been lost. Areas that suffered adverse changes included Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary, Bandipur National Park, Nagarahole National Park and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.</p>.<p>The Tribunal’s Southern Zone bench has been hearing the case since March 2024. Since July 2024, the tribunal has taken up and adjourned the matter in nine hearings, often directing the state governments to furnish the information in the matter.</p>.<p>Last week, when the matter came up once again, a bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert-member Prashant Gargava took objection to states not complying with the previous orders. “Despite the passage of two years, none of the respondents has filed response. As a last chance, the states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are directed to file their respective reports, failing which orders would be passed suo motu,” the order said, posting the matter to August 18.</p>