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Homeindiakarnataka

Cauvery basin green cover: NGT warns Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala for ignoring orders

The NGT registered the case following a media report that between 1965 and 2016, the natural vegetation on 12,850 sqkm of land in the Cauvery basin has been lost.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:33 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 01:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralaKarnatakaCauvery

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