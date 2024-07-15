Cauvery basin sees good rain, but dams just 65% full

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release one tmc feet of water daily to Tamil Nadu, from July 12 to 31. But dams in Cauvery basin have water just 65 per cent of their maximum capacity.
With good rains in Wayanad in Kerala and Cauvery basin in the state, dams continued to receive good inflow on Sunday. The Kabini dam is full and excess water continued to be released on Sunday too. A flood alert has been issued and people living near the banks of the river have been asked to move to safer places.
On Sunday, Kabini reservoir had 19 tmc feet (97 per cent) as against its gross capacity of 19.52 tmc feet. The water level at Kabini was 2,283.2 feet against the maximum level of 2,284 feet.
The KRS dam had 26.68 tmc feet (54%) water as against its gross capacity of 49.45 tmc feet. Harangi had 6.84 tmc feet (80%) against its capacity of 8.5 tmc feet.
Hemavathi had 21.53 tmc feet (58%) as against its capacity 37.1 tmc feet. The inflow was 19,027 cusec and outflow was 16,750 cusec. The water level at KRS stood at 104.65 feet as against the maximum level of 124.8 feet. Its inflow was 2,898 cusec, while the outflow was 2,257 cusec.
Water level at Harangi stood at 2,854.65 feet against the maximum level of 2,859 feet. The inflow was 6,820 cusec, outflow was 5,000 cusec. The water level in Hemavathi touched 2,902.75 feet against the maximum level of 2,922 feet. The inflow was 10,055 cusec, while outflow was 250 cusec.
As much as 3.35 tmc feet of water is required from KRS and Kabini reservoirs per month to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru (2 tmc feet), Mysuru (0.75 tmc feet), Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagar (0.6 tmc feet).
Published 15 July 2024, 01:29 IST