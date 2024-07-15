Cauvery basin sees good rain, but dams just 65% full

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release one tmc feet of water daily to Tamil Nadu, from July 12 to 31. But dams in Cauvery basin have water just 65 per cent of their maximum capacity.

With good rains in Wayanad in Kerala and Cauvery basin in the state, dams continued to receive good inflow on Sunday. The Kabini dam is full and excess water continued to be released on Sunday too. A flood alert has been issued and people living near the banks of the river have been asked to move to safer places.

On Sunday, Kabini reservoir had 19 tmc feet (97 per cent) as against its gross capacity of 19.52 tmc feet. The water level at Kabini was 2,283.2 feet against the maximum level of 2,284 feet.