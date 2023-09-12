Cauvery dispute: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah convenes emergency meeting on September 13

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened an emergency all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Cauvery water dispute, especially in the wake of the state being asked to release 5,000 cusecs daily to Tamil Nadu.

This will be the second all-party meeting in less than a month's time. The last one was held on August 23.

Wednesday's meeting will have Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers from the Cauvery basin, former chief ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.