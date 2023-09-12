Cauvery issue: Farmers resume protest in Srirangapatna

The agitators torched tyres at Kuvempu Circle and stopped the vehicles to vent their ire. There was a heated exchange of words with the police, when they tried to stop them from torching the tyres.

"We are in misery. Don't stop us. Arrest us, if you have courage", challenged Raitha Sangha taluk president Maralagala Krishnegowda.

"The state government has assured that it will not release water to Tamil Nadu from KRS dam, even if there is an order. It should stand by its assurance. The protests would be intensified if the government tries to mete out injustice to the farmers," said Raitha Sangha district president A L Kempugowda.

Hundreds of people from Raitha Sangha and Kannada organisations took part in the protest.