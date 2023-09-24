Cauvery protests: Resign and go home if you can’t fix situation, BSY slams Congress

Former BJP chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday asked the Congress government to “resign and go home” if it cannot handle the Cauvery situation. Yediyurappa, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, former ministers Govind Karjol, C N Ashwath Narayan, K Gopalaiah and other senior leaders staged a protest at the Mysuru Bank Circle here. They were detained by the police.
“The government is behaving like agents of Tamil Nadu. The Siddaramaiah-D K Shivakumar government has pushed the state into distress. If you are unfit to fix the situation, resign and go home. You don’t have moral right to continue. The government is playing with lives,” Yediyurappa said, adding that the BJP’s agitation would continue.
Yediyurappa said the government should move Supreme Court and convince it of the state’s situation. “Even (former prime minister) H D Deve Gowda has said this,” he said.
Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress government will be “directly responsible” if Cauvery basin faces shortage of drinking water.
“Our officials didn’t speak at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting and 10,000 cusec of water was released without any protest. The Supreme Court wasn’t approached. Water was released even before orders were issued,” Bommai, a former water resources minister, charged.
“When the second order came, at the all-party meeting, we said water shouldn’t be released and that an appeal must be filed in SC. They didn’t do that. Only affidavit was filed,” Bommai said.
He accused Tamil Nadu of “illegal” irrigation. “As per Tribunal, they should irrigate 1.8 lakh hectares. But they’ve done over four lakh. Karnataka government did nothing,” he said.
“Neither officers nor lawyers raised it. That’s why we’re facing setbacks,” he said, adding that the Congress government is “the most irresponsible” in the state’s history.
Training his guns on Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Bommai said: “Shivakumar keeps saying Brand Bengaluru. The city is at the risk of facing water shortage because of this.”