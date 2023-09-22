Cauvery row: Agitators block Bengaluru-Dindigul highway, protests held in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar

Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Sugarcane Growers' Association’s working president Hallikerehudi Bhagyaraj said, "There is no water for the people of Karnataka. There are instances when the state government had taken decisions opposing the Supreme Court's order. Former chief minister Bangarappa had taken such a decision. It is an issue related to drinking water. Water should not be released at any cost. Let the government make a re-appeal to the SC. Not even a litre of water should be released to Tamil Nadu."