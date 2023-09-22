Cauvery row: Agitators block Bengaluru-Dindigul highway, protests held in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar

Cauvery fever gripped Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, with members of various farmers and Kannada organisations staging protests, after the Supreme Court's directive on Thursday.
Karnataka Sena Pade and Akhila Karnataka Vokkaliga Association members staged a 'porake chaluvali' (broom) in front of the Zilla Panchayat in Mysuru.
The agitators alleged that the Water Management Authority (CWMA) is disrespecting the federal system of the country. Tamil Nadu seems to have staked its political existence and the CWMA is acting like an agent. The government has declared 195 taluks of Karnataka as drought-hit. It is regrettable that water is being released even under this situation, they said.
The MPs of Karnataka, Union ministers and the Rajya Sabha members should convince the Centre. The agreement that belongs to the British period should be scrapped and a new agreement should be made, they stressed.
B'luru-Dindugal highway blocked in Ch'nagar
In Chamarajanagar, members of State Sugarcane Growers' Association, Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene and Karnataka Sena Pade staged separate protests.
They blocked the Bengaluru-Dindugal national highway 998, near Somwarpet, torched scrap tyres and stopped the movement of vehicles.
Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Sugarcane Growers' Association’s working president Hallikerehudi Bhagyaraj said, "There is no water for the people of Karnataka. There are instances when the state government had taken decisions opposing the Supreme Court's order. Former chief minister Bangarappa had taken such a decision. It is an issue related to drinking water. Water should not be released at any cost. Let the government make a re-appeal to the SC. Not even a litre of water should be released to Tamil Nadu."
TN vehicles
If Tamil Nadu insists, their vehicles will not be allowed to enter Karnataka. Release of Tamil films will not be allowed. The Karnataka government has taken a decision not to release water in the all-party meeting. It should abide by it. Or else, it should be ready to face the consequences, he warned.
Police detained the agitators, who stopped the vehicles on the highway, and released them, later.