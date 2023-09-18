Cauvery row: BJP MP tells Stalin to meet Karnataka CM for solution

In his letter dated September 16, Singh has written to Stalin stating that Tamil Nadu should realise that Karnataka is not holding back water deliberately. “It is just that the reservoirs are empty and there is drought in nearly 70 per cent of the taluks in the state. Also, there is drinking water crisis emerging,” he said. This comes at a time when the BJP is criticising the ruling Congress alleging laxity in dealing with the Cauvery issue.