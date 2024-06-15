Cauvery Water Regulation Committee rejects Tamil Nadu’s plea for more water

New Delhi: Rejecting Tamil Nadu’s appeal seeking the release of more water, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Friday said that the Southwest monsoon is yet to pick up its pace in Cauvery basin areas in Karnataka.
The CWRC, in its meeting chaired by its chairperson Vineet Gupta, said the monsoon yet to intensify in the Cauvery basin and its river system is yet to get saturated in Karnataka.
“The net inflows in the four Cauvery basin reservoirs in Karnataka were very less and were around 1.70 tmcft during the period from 1st to 11th June 2024. Till the Cauvery river system gets saturated to some extent, any (water) releases from KRS and Kabini (reservoirs) may not result in the desired realisation of flows at the interstate contact point Biligundlu,” the CWRC opined.
The priority may be given to meet the requirements for drinking water
and environmental flows in June, the CWRC said.
In the meeting, Tamil Nadu demanded the release of 9 tmcft of water from Karnataka in June.
However, Karnataka said that from June 1 to 14, there is 30% shortfall in inflow into the Cauvery basin reservoirs compared to the past 30 years average.
Published 14 June 2024, 23:23 IST