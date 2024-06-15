Cauvery Water Regulation Committee rejects Tamil Nadu’s plea for more water

New Delhi: Rejecting Tamil Nadu’s appeal seeking the release of more water, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Friday said that the Southwest monsoon is yet to pick up its pace in Cauvery basin areas in Karnataka.

The CWRC, in its meeting chaired by its chairperson Vineet Gupta, said the monsoon yet to intensify in the Cauvery basin and its river system is yet to get saturated in Karnataka.