CCB Police seize Anna Bhagya rice being illegally transported

Mysuru: CCB Police of Mysuru city have seized 12 tonnes and sixty kilograms of rice worth Rs 4.17 lakh that was supposed to be distributed to people under the Anna Bhagya scheme, but was instead being illegally transported from Mysuru to Bengaluru.
The police seized the rice near Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru road when it was being transported without adequate documents, including the purchase invoice.
The police have seized the rice and the truck, and arrested the driver. Metgalli police have registered the case and are investigating.
Based on authentic information, with the directions of DCP S Jahnavi, CCB ACP S N Sandesh Kumar, a team of officials including food inspector B V Kiran Kumar, CCB unit Police Inspector K C Poovaiah, PSIs Lepaaksha, Raju Konanakeri, personnel Madhu Kumar, K G Srinivas, Mohan Aradhya, and Shivanna had taken up the operation. Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth has lauded the team.