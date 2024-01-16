CCB Police seize Anna Bhagya rice being illegally transported

Mysuru: CCB Police of Mysuru city have seized 12 tonnes and sixty kilograms of rice worth Rs 4.17 lakh that was supposed to be distributed to people under the Anna Bhagya scheme, but was instead being illegally transported from Mysuru to Bengaluru.

The police seized the rice near Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru road when it was being transported without adequate documents, including the purchase invoice.