Celestial stories 

A quarter century ago, I had gone on a lone trip from London to Salisbury to see the Stonehenge I had heard so much about. But I had no idea that similar stone arrangements to track solar movement were all over India until I opened the pages of ‘Khagola Darshana’. And like many others, I had always wondered about the ‘stone’ dangling in front of the Gol Gumbaz at Vijayapura. Well, the book reveals that it does not belong to this earth; it is a remnant of a cosmic visitor, a meteorite.