Cellphone tower row: BJP corporator held for hitting man

Belagavi: The Tilakwadi police on Sunday arrested BJP corporator Abhijet Jawalkar on the charge of assaulting a man. He was subsequently released on bail on Monday.
It was alleged that Jawakar had assaulted one Ramesh Patil on Thursday last in a dispute over installation of cell phone tower. However, based on a complaint by the corporator, Patil was arrested. Jawalkar had accused Patil and others of assaulting him when he had been to the spot to object installation of cellphone tower. He was admitted in a private hospital for treatment.
The issue took a political turn after MES activists staged protest in front of the police station. Police Commissioner S N Sidramappa said Jawalkar has been arrested on the basis of the the complaint made by Patil’s wife.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra obtained information about arrest of Jawalkar from party city president and former MLA Anil Benake.
Anil alleged that immediately after protest by MES and other organisations, Jawalkar was arrested from hospital where he was admitted for treatment.
On Monday, the fifth additional civil judge and JMFC court granted bail to Jawalkar and he was released from Central Prison, Hindalga in the evening.