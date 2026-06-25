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Homeindiakarnataka

Cement units choke, pollute villages in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

KSPCB chairperson P M Narendra Swamy says he has received complaints about cement factories violating norms.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:11 IST
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A polluted stream.

A polluted stream.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 24 June 2026, 23:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKalaburagiCement IndustryPremium

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