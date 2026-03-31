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Census 2027 | Karnataka to begin self enumeration on April; Rules and key FAQs explained

Along with Karnataka, seven other states and union territories will also start the process on April 1.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsCensusFaqsExplainer

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