<p>Census 2027 will commence in Karnataka with self enumeration from April 1, followed by a month-long house-to-house ‘Houselisting and Housing Census’ starting on April 15. </p><p>Along with Karnataka, seven other states and union territories – Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Sikkim, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Mizoram and Delhi (NDMC and Delhi Cant) – will also start the process.<br><br>Here is all you need to know about the process </p><p><strong>CENSUS-FAQ</strong></p><p><strong>Will personal information be kept confidential?</strong></p><p>-- Yes, confidentiality is guaranteed under Section 15 of the Census Act, 1948. Individual details will not be shared with anyone. Only aggregate data and summaries are published</p><p><strong>Is it compulsory to answer Census questions?</strong></p><p>-- Yes. As per Section 8 (2) of Census Act 1948, every person is legally bound to answer to the best of his knowledge or belief</p><p><strong>Is it mandatory to participate in the Census?</strong></p><p>-- Yes. Participation in the Census is mandatory under the Census Act, 1948. Every household must provide accurate information</p><p><strong>What happens if one does not give information?</strong></p><p>-- Not providing correct information or not co-operating with Census officials is an offence. Section 11(1)(d) specifies that any person who refuses to answer commits an offence for which a fine can be imposed that may extend to Rs 1,000</p><p><strong>Whom should one contact in case household is not covered?</strong></p><p>-- The Charge Officer, who is generally Block Development Officer/Tehsildar/Municipal Secretary/Ward Officer of your area. One can also contact the Collector/DC/DM of your District or the Commissioner</p><p><strong>Do one need to show any documents to the enumerator?</strong></p><p>-- No. The enumerator will take down all particulars as given by you. You are not required to show any proof</p><p><strong>Is self enumeration mandatory?</strong></p><p>No, it is optional. You will still be covered by enumerators who will visit households that haven’t self-enumerated. </p><p><strong>How to Self Enumerate</strong></p><p><strong>1. Log in</strong></p><p>-- to <a href="https://se.census.gov.in/">https://se.census.gov.in</a>, select Karnataka, enter Captcha</p><p><strong>2. Registration</strong></p><p>-- Enter the name of head of household, mobile number, and email (optional)</p><p>Note: Name of head of household cannot be changed later, only one mobile number should be used per household, and cannot be used for any other household</p><p><strong>3. Verification/Location Identification</strong></p><p>-- Choose preferred language</p><p>– Enter OTP sent to the registered number</p><p>-- Select District, enter pin, village/town/locality</p><p>-- Locate your residence by dragging the red marker on the map </p><p><strong>4. Data Entry/Submission</strong></p><p>-- Fill questionnaire with the help of tooltips, FAQs, Essential information notes</p><p>-- Preview filled data, edit it if needed, save a draft to submit it later or submit it </p><p>-- Click Final Submit to lock your data</p><p>– Once submitted, no changes can be made</p><p>-- Upon Submission, a unique 11-digit SE ID (prefixed with 'H') will be sent via SMS and email (if provided)</p><p><strong>5. Field Visit (April 16-May 15)</strong></p><p>-- When Census Enumerator visits your home, share the SE IE with her</p><p>-- If SE ID matches with existing records, details are confirmed and submitted. If not, enumerator will collect data afresh</p><p><em><strong>(* Self Enumeration is NOT mandatory)</strong></em></p>