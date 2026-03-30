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Census 2027 to commence in Karnataka, seven other states and UTs with self enumeration from April 1

Along with Karnataka, seven other states and union territories – Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Sikkim, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Mizoram and Delhi (NDMC and Delhi Cant) – will also start the process.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:29 IST
Karnataka NewsCensus

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