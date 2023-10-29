Central command centre getting ready in Bengaluru as govt focuses on modernisation of police stations

The minister said that through the central command centre in Bengaluru, all police stations within the state will be monitored. The remaining works of the centre will be completed in the next four months and this will be one of its kind in the country where monitoring of all police stations will be undertaken through CCTV, high-resolution cameras.

He said anything that is happening in an interior police station in Karnataka will reach the command centre within a fraction of second. About Rs 134 crore was released in the past. The process of equipment will be procured for the command centre in progress.

The Minister said under “Police Gruha”, police quarters are being constructed in the state. In the next five years the government wants to construct at least 70 per cent of the quarters required.

People friendly policing will be given priority, he said.