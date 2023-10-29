Central command centre getting ready in Bengaluru as govt focuses on modernisation of police stations

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the state government will focus on modernisation of police stations in the state. New buildings are being constructed for police stations.
Speaking after inaugurating the Bajpe and Mangaluru Rural Police stations and new office building of CAR here on Sunday, he said the work on modernisation is under progress.
The minister said that through the central command centre in Bengaluru, all police stations within the state will be monitored. The remaining works of the centre will be completed in the next four months and this will be one of its kind in the country where monitoring of all police stations will be undertaken through CCTV, high-resolution cameras.
He said anything that is happening in an interior police station in Karnataka will reach the command centre within a fraction of second. About Rs 134 crore was released in the past. The process of equipment will be procured for the command centre in progress.
The Minister said under “Police Gruha”, police quarters are being constructed in the state. In the next five years the government wants to construct at least 70 per cent of the quarters required.
People friendly policing will be given priority, he said.
In the last four months crime rate has reduced in the state. In the past, murders have taken place in Dakshina Kannada district. I have given target for the Commissioner, SP and IGP (western range) to restore peace in the district. The officials will be held responsible if the peace is disturbed, he said.
Stating that the state is reeling under drought, he said the loss is estimated at Rs 37,000 crore and the state government has sought Rs 17,000 crore from the centre to tackle the drought.
MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that a few police stations have shortage of staff. There is a need to focus on handling drug menace effectively in the district. “Police should be given free hand without any political intervention to tackle issues in the district,” he added.
Assembly Speaker U T Khader urged the government to provide more facilities for the police department. Action should be taken against anti-social elements.
Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that Bajpe station was established in the year 1959. The new building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.92 crore. Mangaluru Rural Station was set up in 1959 and the station building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.72 crore while CAR building has been constructed at a cost of 3.80 crore.