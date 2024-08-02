Central Electricity Authority approves hydro pumped storage plant in Karnataka

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Power on Friday said the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has approved the detailed project report of hydro pumped storage plant- 2,000 MW Sharavathy in Karnataka -- in record time.
To fast-track the concurrence process of hydro PSPs (pumped storage projects) in line with ease of doing business drive of the Government of India, the CEA has further revised the guidelines to simplify the process for preparation of DPRs (detailed project reports) of PSPs and its concurrence, a ministry statement said.
According to the statement, 2,000 MW Sharavathy in Karnataka is being developed by KPCL, a unit of the Karnataka Government.
According to the ministry, the government has prioritized the development of energy storage systems, particularly PSPs, to ensure the energy security of the country.
A pumped-storage project involves two reservoirs, one on top of a hill and another at the bottom. Excess electricity is used to pump water uphill to the upper reservoir. When electricity demand spikes, the water is released to the lower reservoir through a turbine, generating power.
Published 02 August 2024, 15:07 IST