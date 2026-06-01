<p>Bengaluru: At a time when a high-level committee report recommended the rejection of the Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharavathi">Sharavathi </a>valley of the Western Ghats, the arrival of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to inspect the proposed project has led to fresh rounds of speculation.</p><p>CEC Member Sunil B Limaye, a retired IFS officer, who is on a visit to Karnataka to report on various issues related to wildlife conservation and new project, is set to visit Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru in the next two days to assess the situation related to Sharavathi valley project as well as rationalisation of the Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary.</p> .Shettihalli sanctuary row: CEC to hold talks with forest department .<p>The 2000 MW project is proposed in 133.81 acre of forest spread over Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts. The area supports a majority of the population of the endangered Lion Tailed Macaques.</p><p>The report by the high-level committee appointed by the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife (SC-NBWL) has deemed the project destructive. The committee pointed to "habitat fragmentation, disturbance to wildlife, cumulative stress on forest and riverine ecosystems" as the consequences of work.</p> .<p>"The CEC has taken up the Sharavathi case suo motu so that we are ready to assist the court when required," Limaye told DH.</p><p>Wildlife conservationist Veeresh G expressed concern over the government seeking a report from multiple committees. "The NBWL committee report is unambiguous in its stance that the Sharavathi valley can't have a power project. The CEC, originally constituted by the Supreme Court, has undergone a structural transformation after the Union government set up a permanent committee. We hope the CEC report will not cause confusion," he said.</p> .<p>The CEC is also expected to look into the row over the proposal of the eco sensitive zone (ESZ) for Bhadra Tiger Reserve (BTR). The BTR has a total area of 599.79 sq km. The National Tiger Conservation Authority had raised concerns over the exclusion of portions of buffer zone from the proposed ESZ.</p><p>In the case of Shettihalli sanctuary, the state government has been trying to "rationalise" its boundary, effectively reducing the sanctuary's area from 696 sq km to 395.6 sq km</p><p>Veeresh said while there were practical reasons for reducing the BTR ESZ to ensure that life and livelihood of villagers is not disrupted, officials should ensure that the measure will not lead to mushrooming of resorts.</p> .<p><strong>Erect guard stones</strong></p><p>CEC Member Sunil Limaye who inspected the Mysore-Mananthavady Road following allegations of illegal widening, advised officials to install guard stones. Limaye noted that no widening was allowed inside a tiger reserve and asked the highway authorities to remove any additional structures, including widened shoulders, constructed. "Forest officials were told to ensure that there is no change in the original width of the road," the source added.</p>