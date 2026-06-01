Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Central Empowered Committee to inspect site of Sharavathi power project

The 2000 MW project is proposed in 133.81 acre of forest spread over Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts. The area supports a majority of the population of the endangered Lion Tailed Macaques.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 17:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSharavathi

Follow us on :

Follow Us