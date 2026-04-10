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Central government obligated to improve auto LPG supply: Karnataka minister

Out of the five lakh autos in the state, close to three lakh depend on gas and of them 1.5 lakh are in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 17:13 IST
Karnataka NewsLPGAuto

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