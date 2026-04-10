<p>Bengaluru: While the supply of commercial gas cylinders has relatively stabilised, the supply of Auto LPG continues to remain a problem as close to 65% of the gas stations are run by private companies and majority of them have shut down. </p><p>Given that the private companies are not able to meet the demand, the Central Government is obligated to step in and increase the supply, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa. “Owing to the conflict in West Asia, the private companies are finding it difficult to import gas and hence many of them have shut down. We have written multiple letters to the Central Government urging them to address the situation and increase the supply. When the private players are unable meet the demand, the government is obligated to improve the situation,” he said.</p>.‘Pigmy agents not intermediaries’, Karnataka Hight Court quashes GST notices.<p>Karnataka has one of the highest numbers of autos which depends on gas, he added. Out of the five lakh autos in the state, close to three lakh depend on gas and of them 1.5 lakh are in Bengaluru. “Their livelihood is affected. Many of them depend completely on income from driving autos,” Muniyappa said.</p><p>Muniyappa also urged the Central Government to ensure that the domestic gas cylinders are supplied earlier. “They have asked customers not to book cylinders before 25 days of receiving a cylinder. In such cases, the Central Government and supply companies should ensure that the public receives cylinder on 26th day itself. Otherwise it will lead to queuing in front of distribution companies,” he said.</p><p><strong>Close watch on black market </strong></p><p>The government is keeping a close watch on those misusing the situation and selling gas cylinders at inflated prices. Action is being taken according to the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Muniyappa said. So far, close to 1,400 raids have been conducted against those selling the cylinders in the black market and 22 people have been arrested, he said. “We have filed 29 FIRs and I have asked the Home Department to keep a close watch to prevent such incidents. We have already seized close to 1,600 cylinders,” he said.</p>