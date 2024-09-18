Central Silk Board to celebrate its Platinum Jubilee in Mysuru on September 20

Mysuru: Central Silk Board (CSB) is all set to celebrate its Platinum Jubilee at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru, on September 20.

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, Member Secretary of Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, P Sivakumar highlighted significant contributions of CSB to the growth of silk industry of the country and major milestones achieved over the years.

He said, "India is the only country in the world producing four types of silk commercially, including Mulberry, Tasar, Eri & Muga. India’s global share of silk production has grown from 6 per cent in 1949-50 to 42 per cent in 2023-24. Raw silk yarn production has grown from 1242 metres in 1949-50 to 38,913 metres. Silk export has increased from Rs 0.41 crore to Rs 2028 crore."

He further added, "The mulberry plantation has increased from 0.57 lakh hectare to 2.63 lakh hectare. Raw silk productivity, which was 15 kg/hectare has increased to 110 kg/ha. In 1949-50, to produce 1 kg of silk yarn, 17 kg of cocoons were required. However, in 2023-24, one kg of silk is produced from 7 kg of cocoons. Import substitute 'Bivoltine Raw Silk' production has increased to 9675 MT (Million Tonne) compared to 475 MT in 1995-96. Vanya (wild) silk production has reached 9021 MT from 261 MT in 1951-52. Employment generation has reached 9.5 million."

Director of Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute, Mysuru, S Gandhi Doss said that they will also release 'technologies-new mulberry varieties, new improved silkworm breeds, silkworm hybrids, machines and products' for further improvement of Indian Silk Industry. Several MoUs/MoAs will be exchanged between CSB and other R&D organisations for future collaborations, he said.

On the occasion, an expo of silk products with diverse collections illustrating the range and quality of silk fabrics and goods will be held. It will offer insights into the artistry and technological advancements in silk production. A documentary on 75 years of achievement of CSB, its progress and accomplishments over the years, including R&D achievements and its impact, and its pivotal role in advancing the silk industry will be screened. It will be dedicated to the services of sericulture stakeholders. Awards will be presented to best farmers, stakeholders, scientists, for their dedicated services.

A postal stamp cover dedicated to Indian Sericulture, will be released. Publications highlighting various services offered by the CSB that provide research updates relevant to the silk industry will be released. Cultural programmes by artistes from different sericulture states/UTs of India will be presented.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy will be the chief guest for the function. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Magherita, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V Somanna, district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, minister K Venkatesh, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLAs K Harish Gowda, G T Devegowda, T S Srivathsa will participate. Heads of sericulture department, policy makers and planners, scientists, technical experts, sericulture stakeholders from 26 states/UTs will attend.