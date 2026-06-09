Centre announces Rs 5,709 crore interim Allocation to Karnataka under new rural employment scheme

<p>New Delhi: Union Rural Development Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chouhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> on Wednesday announced an interim allocation of ₹5,709.09 crore to Karnataka under the newly launched Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VB-G RAM G) scheme for current fiscal. </p>.<p>Chouhan, who chaired a video conferencing meeting with state rural development ministers to review the implementation of the scheme, said the allocation was made to ensure a smooth transition from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)</a>.</p>.<p>The Minister noted that while 26 states have made the necessary budgetary provisions aligned with the ‘Viksit Bharat – Grameen Bharat’ objective, four states — Karnataka, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Mizoram — are yet to do so. </p>.Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges states to prepare for scant monsoon amid El Niño threat.<p>He urged Karnataka to issue a state-level notification for the rollout of the scheme and stated that he would personally write to the Chief Ministers of the four states.</p>.<p>“Representatives of the states whose ministers did not attend the meeting assured that budgetary allocation would be made at the earliest,” Chouhan told media here. </p>.<p>The VB-G RAM G scheme is scheduled to come into effect from July 1, 2026. Several Congress-ruled states, including Karnataka, have opposed the new scheme, which replaces MGNREGA.</p>.<p>They have argued that it would impose a significant financial burden on states, as they are required to share a portion of the execution costs.</p>