Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Centre announces Rs 5,709 crore interim Allocation to Karnataka under new rural employment scheme

The VB-G RAM G scheme is scheduled to come into effect from July 1, 2026.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndia PoliticsEmploymentShivraj Singh ChauhanMGNREGACentre

Follow us on :

Follow Us