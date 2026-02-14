<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Ballari and Hosapete in Karnataka, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,372 crore.</p><p>The project involves laying additional tracks over a route length of 65 km with a corresponding track length of about 149 km, including loops and other infrastructure.</p>.M B Patil meets rail minister, seeks Bengaluru-Mumbai bullet train.<p>It is part of broader efforts to quadruple capacity on the high-density Vasco da Gama (Goa)–Vijayawada route, which is a critical corridor connecting western and southern India. The lines will pass through Vijayanagara and Ballari districts, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told media persons on Saturday adding that the decision was taken in the Union Cabinet meeting held on Friday.</p><p>The project is expected to be completed in four years. “This initiative will significantly enhance rail capacity in a mineral-rich and industrial region, including steel hubs with iron ore mining, power plants, and related industries. It will support the introduction of more passenger and freight trains, improve operational efficiency, reduce congestion, and strengthen east-west freight movement while boosting connectivity to Chennai and Mumbai,” he said.</p><p>The development will also improve access to major tourist destinations in the area, such as Hampi, Ballari Fort, Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Tungabhadra Dam, Kenchanagudda, and the Vijaya Vittala Temple.</p>