Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Centre approves road works worth Rs 8K crore for state in current fiscal

A statement from the ministry said these works include widening highways, building railways overbridges, extension of highways, rectifying accident spots and constructing bypasses.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 20:51 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 20:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has approved the development of 929 km of National Highway works with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore in 2024-25 in Karnataka. 

A statement from the ministry said these works include widening highways, building railways overbridges, extension of highways, rectifying accident spots and constructing bypasses. 

The construction of a 52-km National Highway (NH) between Sira and Byranahalli at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore has also been included in the approved project list.

The works will start in three months, Karnataka's special representative in Delhi T B Jayachandra said in a statement. 

In progress

The bypass road to Chikkamagaluru town on NH-19, Churikatte-Sagar to Sagar-Anandpura on NH 69, to Navalgund town on NH 52, construction of roads between Karkala-Malagate, Jewargi-Chamarajanagar, Byndoor-Ranebennur, Sagar-Sigandur, Mudigere-Banawara, Charmadi Ghat and Agumbe Ghat are some of the works which will be taken up in current fiscal, said the statement. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 July 2024, 20:51 IST
Karnataka NewshighwaysRoad works

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT