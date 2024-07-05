Centre approves road works worth Rs 8K crore for state in current fiscal

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has approved the development of 929 km of National Highway works with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore in 2024-25 in Karnataka.
A statement from the ministry said these works include widening highways, building railways overbridges, extension of highways, rectifying accident spots and constructing bypasses.
The construction of a 52-km National Highway (NH) between Sira and Byranahalli at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore has also been included in the approved project list.
The works will start in three months, Karnataka's special representative in Delhi T B Jayachandra said in a statement.
In progress
The bypass road to Chikkamagaluru town on NH-19, Churikatte-Sagar to Sagar-Anandpura on NH 69, to Navalgund town on NH 52, construction of roads between Karkala-Malagate, Jewargi-Chamarajanagar, Byndoor-Ranebennur, Sagar-Sigandur, Mudigere-Banawara, Charmadi Ghat and Agumbe Ghat are some of the works which will be taken up in current fiscal, said the statement.
Published 04 July 2024, 20:51 IST