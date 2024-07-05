Centre approves road works worth Rs 8K crore for state in current fiscal

In progress

The bypass road to Chikkamagaluru town on NH-19, Churikatte-Sagar to Sagar-Anandpura on NH 69, to Navalgund town on NH 52, construction of roads between Karkala-Malagate, Jewargi-Chamarajanagar, Byndoor-Ranebennur, Sagar-Sigandur, Mudigere-Banawara, Charmadi Ghat and Agumbe Ghat are some of the works which will be taken up in current fiscal, said the statement.