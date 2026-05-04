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Centre clears sunflower procurement at MSP for Karnataka: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

A total of 9,023 MT of sunflower will be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) in the state.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:47 IST
KarnatakaMSPShivraj Singh Chouhanminimum support pricesunflower

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