Centre dismisses K’taka’s ask on rewards for intaking migrants

“This argument does not hold. Firstly, a lot of the demand and consumption in the state would come from the economic migrants themselves. Second, people in North Karnataka may prefer to move to Mumbai over Bengaluru. What if Maharashtra starts raising the same point?” said a senior official.

It is learnt that in their written communications to the union Finance Ministry, all the South Indian states have asked that they be rewarded for the progress they have made on various economic and social indicators like per capita income, urbanization, job creation, contribution to central taxes, mortality, life expectancy, healthcare, literacy levels and others.

“These issues have been raised during the tenures of previous finance commissions, and have been brought up again,” the official quoted above said.

However, it is still unclear if states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana have raised a similar point, to Karnataka, on intaking of migrants.

The16th FC will be given two years to come up with its report on devolution of the divisible tax pool between the centre and the states, the official said. This will be for five financial years - 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The divisible pool consists of all the central direct and indirect taxes, including income and corporate taxes, goods and service tax, customs and excise duties, but excludes cesses and surcharges, which the centre need not share with states. For the five-year period, the 16th FC will also decide various grants and rewards to states, like other finance commissions before it.

“As is the norm, the 16th FC will visit every state and meet their political leadership. The southern states can raise their concerns when these meetings happen,” said a second official, when asked on whether the south’s concerns were taken into account while drafting the terms of reference.

The demands by southern states have accompanied the work of the past few finance commissions. This is part of a larger political narrative where many southern and western states feel that they are in effect subsidizing poorer northern and eastern states.

When the Fifteenth Finance Commission (15th FC) was framing its recommendations to the central government, the southern states had written to the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asking that they be rewarded through additional financial awards for the work they have done in various economic and social indicators.

The 15th FC, for the period 2020-21 to 2025-26, had mandated that 41per cent of the divisible pool should be divided among states.