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Centre is burdening citizens with LPG price hike: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Noting that this was the third major hike in as many months, Shivakumar said the repeated increases would have a cascading effect on the cost of living.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 08:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLPGprice hike

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