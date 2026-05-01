Centre is burdening citizens with LPG price hike: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>on Friday criticised the Union government over the steep hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, accusing the Centre of economically burdening ordinary citizens and repeatedly shifting financial pressure onto the public. </p><p>Speaking to reporters at KPCC office, Shivakumar reacted to the latest revision, under which commercial gas prices rose by nearly Rs 991 in a single day, taking the cost of a 19-kg cylinder in the city to Rs 3,152.</p><p>“The Central government always puts the burden on the common man. Whether it is fuel, fertilizer or gas, their first instinct is to squeeze the middle and lower-income groups,” Shivakumar said. </p><p>He said that despite repeated claims of subsidies by the Centre, the reality on the ground for small business owners and hoteliers had become unsustainable.</p>.West Asia Conflict | Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder.<p>Noting that this was the third major hike in as many months, Shivakumar said the repeated increases would have a cascading effect on the cost of living.</p><p>"It is not just about the cylinder, it affects the price of every meal in a hotel. Small eateries and roadside vendors are being pushed to the brink of closure," he added.</p><p>Mocking the Centre’s policies, he said the Union government appears to be giving people a “firewood blessing” by forcing them to abandon clean energy and return to traditional cooking methods because of rising costs.</p><p>His remarks come amid indications from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Hotel Association that menu prices may be raised by 10 per cent to offset the rising input costs.</p><p>Shivakumar also urged Union Ministers from Karnataka to break their silence and respond to what he described as a livelihood emergency caused by fluctuating fuel prices.</p>