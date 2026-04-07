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Centre issues draft notification declaring ESZ around Karnataka's Kali Tiger Reserve

The area extending up to 10 km from the boundary of the tiger reserve has been identified as the ESZ.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:44 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKali Tiger ReserveESZ

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