<p>The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued a draft notification declaring 663 sq km area around the Kali Tiger Reserve in Uttara Kannada district as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).</p><p>The ministry has invited stake holders comments for a period of 60 days, said the notification. </p>.April Assembly polls: Rising heat, erratic rains to test climate risk preparedness.<p>The area extending up to 10 km from the boundary of the tiger reserve has been identified as the ESZ. </p><p>However, no eco-sensitive zone has been demarcated to the north and west of the reserve due to the presence of the adjacent Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary.</p><p>In the northeast direction, the ESZ stretches between 5 km and 10 km from the boundary, while in the east it ranges from 1 km to 7 km.The proposed eco-sensitive zone comprises 75 sq km of revenue land, 84 sq km covering revenue villages, and 503 sq km of forest area.</p><p>Upon issuing final notification is issued, the Karnataka Government will have to prepare a Zonal Master Plan for the eco-sensitive area within two years, in consultation with local communities, the ministry said. </p>