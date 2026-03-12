Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Centre must find solution': Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on LPG crisis; says will discuss matter in state cabinet

Shivakumar said the shortage of LPG supply was causing hardship to the public, particularly in rural areas, and insisted that the matter needed urgent attention at the highest level.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 09:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 09:05 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarLPGWest AsiaIran-US Conflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us