<p>With ripples of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Asia%20crisis">West Asia crisis</a>, triggered by US-Israel attacks on Iran being felt in the Indian sub-continent, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka">Karnataka</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=D%20K%20Shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Thursday said the government will take up the issue of LPG shortage in the Cabinet meeting, while urging the Centre to immediately address supply disruptions that are affecting households and farmers.</p>.<p>In the wake of the US-Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East, the state is facing LPG refill crisis.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said the shortage of LPG supply was causing hardship to the public, particularly in rural areas, and insisted that the matter needed urgent attention at the highest level.</p>.<p>"Today there is some issue with gas supply; gas is not available. This is causing problems for everyone. I had said this yesterday as well and the day before, but the (BJP) MPs are not speaking about it," he said.</p>.'Modi's weak foreign policy to blame for LPG crisis': Congress blames PM as chaos ensues in Karnataka Assembly.<p>Shivakumar said the Centre must act immediately to resolve the problem and ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG, warning that people in villages might be forced to revert to firewood if the situation persists.</p>.<p>"They should find a solution today itself and supply LPG. Otherwise, if gas is not available in the villages, then our farmers will have to use firewood as an alternative. They say people should not use firewood and declare things as 'firewood-free,' but people are compelled to make such decisions," he said.</p>.<p>He also criticised the union government over rising LPG prices.</p>.<p>"In any case, the central government is not reducing gas prices. Petrol and diesel prices (international level) are increasing, and the prices of all commodities are rising. People are struggling. So the Centre itself must respond to this. The state government alone cannot bring about this change," he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar further urged BJP Members of Parliament from the state to raise the issue in Parliament and ensure that Karnataka receives fair treatment from the Centre.</p>.<p>"The MPs speak on various issues, but first they should raise this matter in Parliament and ensure justice for our state. We condemn the approach of the central government," he said.</p>.<p>Stressing that access to cooking fuel was essential for households, he said uncertainty over supplies could create further difficulties.</p>.<p>"First, people must have all the facilities needed for food. In the coming days, we do not know what situation may arise," he said, adding that the suspension of several gas-run vehicles earlier had also created complications.</p>.<p>"All these are creating problems. So today we have a Cabinet meeting, and this issue should be decided in the Cabinet," he added.</p>