Centre owes no GST compensation to Karnataka: MoS Pankaj Chaudhary

Replying to BJP's Govind Karjol, the Lok Sabha MP from Chitradurga, the Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written statement that the Centre has released the entire amount of provisionally admissible compensation to the States/UTs for loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for five years, i.e, from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2022.